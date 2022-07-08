Young Thug’s nephew charged in girlfriend’s killing in East Point, cops say

Grier told officers at the scene that “two guys in ski masks attempted to rob” him and Fitzpatrick as they were leaving the apartment. According to the report, he also told officers that one of the masked gunmen shot Fitzpatrick.

Authorities confirmed that Grier was taken into custody at the scene and later confessed to shooting the woman during a dispute.

A witness told police he heard Grier and Fitzpatrick arguing. Then a gunshot rang out, the report states.

The witness said he walked outside and saw Fitzpatrick lying on the ground — unsure if she had been shot — and called police, according to the report. He told officers that he did not see anyone running from the apartment.

In early June, another shooting turned fatal at the same apartment complex. Jerry Rice, 22, was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the 3200 block of Candlewood Drive, Glover said at the time. A witness told officers that a vehicle drove by in the parking lot and fired several shots, striking Rice.