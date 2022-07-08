Young Thug’s nephew charged in girlfriend’s killing in East Point, cops say

The 21-year-old man accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend Tuesday in East Point was identified by police as the nephew of Atlanta rapper Young Thug.
Fardereen Deonta Grier is charged with murder in the killing of 24-year-old Destiny Simone Fitzpatrick, police said. According to spokesman Capt. Allyn Glover, Grier is the nephew of Young Thug, who is at the center of a Fulton County racketeering case.
The day of the shooting, officers found Grier “crying and very emotional” at a unit in The Park at Galaway Apartments in the 4000 block of Foxhunt Lane about 4:45 p.m., an incident report obtained Friday by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reveals.
Fitzpatrick was found lying in a puddle of blood by the front door, the report states.
Broken glass was scattered on the front porch and items inside the apartment were broken and thrown across the living room, according to the report.
Grier told officers at the scene that “two guys in ski masks attempted to rob” him and Fitzpatrick as they were leaving the apartment. According to the report, he also told officers that one of the masked gunmen shot Fitzpatrick.
Authorities confirmed that Grier was taken into custody at the scene and later confessed to shooting the woman during a dispute.
A witness told police he heard Grier and Fitzpatrick arguing. Then a gunshot rang out, the report states.
The witness said he walked outside and saw Fitzpatrick lying on the ground — unsure if she had been shot — and called police, according to the report. He told officers that he did not see anyone running from the apartment.
In early June, another shooting turned fatal at the same apartment complex. Jerry Rice, 22, was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the 3200 block of Candlewood Drive, Glover said at the time. A witness told officers that a vehicle drove by in the parking lot and fired several shots, striking Rice.
About the Author