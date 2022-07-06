ajc logo
Cops: Man confesses to shooting, killing girlfriend in East Point

East Point police said a man confessed to fatally shooting his girlfriend during a fight Tuesday.

East Point police said a man confessed to fatally shooting his girlfriend during a fight Tuesday.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
36 minutes ago

A 21-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly confessed to fatally shooting his girlfriend Tuesday, according to East Point police.

Officers were called to a home in the 4000 block of Foxhunt Lane around 4:45 p.m. There, they found a woman with a gunshot wound, according to a news release. She had already died and was not publicly identified by police.

The woman’s boyfriend, who was at the scene, was taken into custody, the news release states. Investigators said he later confessed to shooting the woman during a dispute inside their apartment. His name was not released by police.

No other details, including what charges the man will face, were released.

