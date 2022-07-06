Cops: Man confesses to shooting, killing girlfriend in East Point

Officers were called to a home in the 4000 block of Foxhunt Lane around 4:45 p.m. There, they found a woman with a gunshot wound, according to a news release. She had already died and was not publicly identified by police.

The woman’s boyfriend, who was at the scene, was taken into custody, the news release states. Investigators said he later confessed to shooting the woman during a dispute inside their apartment. His name was not released by police.