Young Thug case: Juror gets 3 days in jail for filming court proceedings

A prospective juror in the case against Atlanta rapper Young Thug and his alleged associates was sentenced to three days in jail for filming court proceedings on her cell phone.
Juror 1004 was led from the courtroom in handcuffs Monday morning after the judge scolded her for willfully violating his instructions last month at the Fulton County Courthouse.
It was initially believed the woman live-streamed the proceedings on March 17, but she said in court that she recorded a video and then quickly deleted it.
“It wasn’t livestreamed at all,” the potential juror said. “I did take a video and then the young lady next to me said I couldn’t do that.”
The woman’s cellphone was confiscated by deputies, who found the video clip in her “recently deleted” folder, the juror said. She told Chief Judge Ural Glanville it was her first time being summoned for jury selection and didn’t realize she wasn’t allowed to film.
Glanville, who gives each group of potential jurors a lengthy list of what he calls “ad nauseum admonitions” governing their conduct inside his courtroom, wasn’t buying it.
“I went through a very long and arduous process of telling people what they could and could not do and you violated that,” he told the juror.
The young woman seemed surprised when Glanville told her she would spend the next three days behind bars instead of just paying a fine to satisfy her contempt. She was handcuffed in front of the 14 defendants and their attorneys before being led away by deputies.
Credit: Steve Schaefer
Credit: Steve Schaefer
Seating a jury in the sweeping gang case has proven to be a daunting task, with most saying they can’t afford to miss nearly a year of work to serve on the high-profile gang case. The selection process began the first week of the year. Four months later, about 1,200 potential jurors have been summoned but not a single person has been seated.
The juror hardship process is expected to take at least several more weeks.
About the Author