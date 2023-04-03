Young Thug case: Juror gets 3 days in jail for filming court proceedings

Glanville, who gives each group of potential jurors a lengthy list of what he calls “ad nauseum admonitions” governing their conduct inside his courtroom, wasn’t buying it.

“I went through a very long and arduous process of telling people what they could and could not do and you violated that,” he told the juror.

The young woman seemed surprised when Glanville told her she would spend the next three days behind bars instead of just paying a fine to satisfy her contempt. She was handcuffed in front of the 14 defendants and their attorneys before being led away by deputies.

Credit: Steve Schaefer Credit: Steve Schaefer

Seating a jury in the sweeping gang case has proven to be a daunting task, with most saying they can’t afford to miss nearly a year of work to serve on the high-profile gang case. The selection process began the first week of the year. Four months later, about 1,200 potential jurors have been summoned but not a single person has been seated.

The juror hardship process is expected to take at least several more weeks.