Woodstock man sentenced to 50 years in prison for child molestation, rape

Luis Alberto Angeles, 41, of Woodstock, was found guilty of multiple crimes, including rape and child molestation, in a trial last month, according to the Blue Ridge Judicial Circuit’s District Attorney’s Office. In addition to 50 years in prison, Angeles was sentenced to spend the remainder of his life on probation as a registered sex offender, spokeswoman Cyndi Crossland said.

The conviction and sentencing came more than six years after Angeles was reported by the victim, who was 12 when she made contact with Woodstock police. The girl ran away from home after she disclosed the persistent sexual abuse to adults, but those adults did not believe her, Crossland said.