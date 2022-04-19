Woodstock man gets life sentence for vicious attack on pregnant girlfriend

Several people who witnessed the encounter did nothing to help and did not call 911, prosecutors said. The woman eventually managed to escape and a family member called police, who arrested Newton one day later, according to the news release.

“As a community, we all need to take a hard look at cases like this and understand that violence is never acceptable and that sometimes we need to step up to protect a victim, even when the victim is not ready or is unwilling to seek aid,” said Rachel Ashe, the deputy chief assistant district attorney.

Even after he was arrested in 2020, Newton continued his relationship with the victim while awaiting trial, despite stipulations in his bond to have no contact with her.

The victim tried to break up with Newton in October 2021, this time for the sake of their unborn child. She was two months pregnant at the time, according to court testimony.

Prosecutors said Newton became angry and held his girlfriend hostage in their apartment for hours, threatening to kill their baby.

According to police reports, he punched, kicked, spat on, strangled and dragged the woman by her hair. He beat her with various objects around the residence, slammed her head against the floor, stomped on her abdomen and poured salt, sugar and coffee grounds on her open wounds.

The woman was able to escape and call 911 after Newton fell asleep. Woodstock police found the man hiding in an attic and arrested him, according to the release.

Officials said the child survived the attack despite the fact the victim suffered a subchorionic hemorrhage of the placenta.

“Even though Newton beat her for hours, she had the strength and courage to escape — ensuring that she and her baby would survive,” Wallace said in a statement.