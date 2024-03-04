Crime & Public Safety

Driver accused of hitting 78-year-old bicyclist on Cherokee sidewalk

William James Abbott, 20, of Acworth, was arrested after allegedly hitting a man on a bicycle, according to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office.

After driving onto a sidewalk and hitting a 78-year-old bicyclist, a driver kept going without stopping to help, according to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.

But witnesses gave investigators enough information to help find the alleged hit-and-run driver, who was arrested later Sunday, and his damaged vehicle.

At about 3:35 p.m., deputies were sent to the crash on Towne Lake Parkway at Wyngate Parkway, the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

“Once on the scene, deputies found the bicyclist unresponsive but breathing,” the sheriff’s office said.

Witnesses reported seeing a silver or gray Nissan go onto the sidewalk and strike the man before continuing on Bells Ferry Road. The bicyclist, whose name was not released, was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with life-threatening injuries, investigators said.

Deputies located the suspect, 20-year-old William James Abbott of Acworth, and his vehicle with front-end damage on Yachting Way. Abbott was arrested and charged with felony hit-and-run resulting in serious injury, tampering with evidence and holding or supporting a wireless device.

Abbott posted a $14,300 bond Sunday and was released from the Cherokee jail.

Alexis Stevens is a member of the Crime and Public Safety team.

