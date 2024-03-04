Driver accused of hitting 78-year-old bicyclist on Cherokee sidewalk

After driving onto a sidewalk and hitting a 78-year-old bicyclist, a driver kept going without stopping to help, according to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.

But witnesses gave investigators enough information to help find the alleged hit-and-run driver, who was arrested later Sunday, and his damaged vehicle.

At about 3:35 p.m., deputies were sent to the crash on Towne Lake Parkway at Wyngate Parkway, the sheriff’s office said in a statement.