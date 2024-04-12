Woodstock day care teacher accused of slapping, strangling child

A Kennesaw woman who was a teacher at a Woodstock day care was arrested late last month on child cruelty charges after authorities said she was seen physically abusing a boy on security camera footage.

Ashley Marie O’Connor, 28, was fired from her position at the Sunshine House and later arrested after the alleged abuse was brought to light, according to a spokeswoman for the day care company. The suspected assault took place March 13 and was discovered during a routine review of security footage the next day.

The footage was also reviewed by Cherokee County sheriff’s deputies, who used the evidence to take out arrest warrants against O’Connor. She was taken into custody March 28 on counts of first-degree cruelty to children and aggravated assault. O’Connor was released from the Cherokee jail the same day on $15,000 bond.