X

Woman’s delayed testimony results in Fulton murder conviction for ex-boyfriend

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

It took more than 18 months and the testimony of a frightened woman for authorities to find the body of 30-year-old Carnita Chick.

Her remains were discovered Sept. 11, 2015, in the woods beside an apartment complex in College Park, not far from where prosecutors said she was stabbed and strangled all those months before. The sole witness to the murder, Chick’s friend, did not come forward until she gathered the courage to leave an abusive relationship.

It was her sworn statement, according to the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office, that eventually led police to Chick’s body and resulted in the conviction of her former boyfriend. Anthony Allen Barber was found guilty Tuesday of felony murder and aggravated assault in Chick’s 2014 death.

He was subsequently sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Chick was spending time at her friend’s Godby Road apartment on the night she was killed, sometime in late January or early February of 2014. According to prosecutors, Barber did not approve of his girlfriend’s friendship with Chick, and the evening ended in violence.

Barber stabbed Chick with a knife and then snapped her neck to ensure her death, a spokesperson for District Attorney Fani Willis said in a news release. Barber also threatened to kill his girlfriend before grabbing a blue tarp from one of the windows in their apartment, wrapping Chick’s body in it, and dumping it in the woods, the spokesperson said.

It wasn’t until April, when Barber was jailed on a domestic violence charge, that his girlfriend felt safe enough to report the murder to police. The woman had been beaten before, and she feared for her life, prosecutors said. She was not charged in Chick’s death.

Chick was still considered a missing person until an Atlanta police officer uncovered her skeletal remains the following year.

“The defendant, in this case, chose to violently end the life of another human being and discarded her like trash for the sole reason of disliking her,” Willis said in a statement. “My heart goes out to Carnita Chick’s loved ones who waited for answers for years, and I can only hope that this conviction provides them some sense of closure.”

— Staff writer Caroline Silva contributed to this article.

About the Author

Follow Chelsea Prince on twitter

Chelsea Prince is reporter and coach on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

AirTag locates stolen bag at Atlanta airport, suspect arrested3h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Arthur Blank unhappy Falcons organization was graded poorly by NFL players
18h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

House, Senate leaders reach deal on budget with raises for 250,000
3h ago

Eva Marcille, former ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ cast member, files for divorce after...
6h ago

Eva Marcille, former ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ cast member, files for divorce after...
6h ago

Atlanta chef named 2023 James Beard Award finalist
3h ago
The Latest

Clayton County man sentenced to 70 years in prison for trafficking 15-year-old
8m ago
National Weather Service survey confirms EF3 tornado in West Point
42m ago
What time does most crime happen in Atlanta?
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Sine Die 2023: Live Legislature updates from the AJC Politics team
9h ago
New food items at Braves’ Truist Park include 3-foot-long sub, potato-wrapped hot dog
4h ago
Paddle Georgia 2023 offers relaxing trip through state history
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top