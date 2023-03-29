Woman’s delayed testimony results in Fulton murder conviction for ex-boyfriend

Barber stabbed Chick with a knife and then snapped her neck to ensure her death, a spokesperson for District Attorney Fani Willis said in a news release. Barber also threatened to kill his girlfriend before grabbing a blue tarp from one of the windows in their apartment, wrapping Chick’s body in it, and dumping it in the woods, the spokesperson said.

It wasn’t until April, when Barber was jailed on a domestic violence charge, that his girlfriend felt safe enough to report the murder to police. The woman had been beaten before, and she feared for her life, prosecutors said. She was not charged in Chick’s death.

Chick was still considered a missing person until an Atlanta police officer uncovered her skeletal remains the following year.

“The defendant, in this case, chose to violently end the life of another human being and discarded her like trash for the sole reason of disliking her,” Willis said in a statement. “My heart goes out to Carnita Chick’s loved ones who waited for answers for years, and I can only hope that this conviction provides them some sense of closure.”

