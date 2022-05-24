ajc logo
Woman wounded, recovering after bullets fired into DeKalb townhouse

Police gathered outside a home in the 5000 block of Chupp Way Circle after a woman was shot while she was inside her residence Monday evening.

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
36 minutes ago

A DeKalb County woman was critically wounded Monday evening after someone shot up her Stonecrest townhouse.

DeKalb police went to the 5000 block of Chupp Way Circle just after 5:45 p.m. Officers found a 40-year-old woman wounded inside her residence in the Aladdin Townhomes subdivision.

Neighbors told Channel 2 Action News there were a handful of children inside the home at the time. Police have not indicated anyone one else was wounded at the residence.

Paramedics immediately rushed the victim to a hospital in critical condition. Police on Tuesday said she is stable.

Investigators said the victim, who police have not identified, was inside the home when a suspect fired several bullets at it from the roadway outside the home. Some of the bullets struck the woman.

According to Channel 2, neighbors said they saw the children running out of the house screaming that their mother had been shot.

Police had no suspects in custody Tuesday and had no information on any potential shooters, a department spokesperson told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Matt Bruce is a reporter for the breaking news team. He can be reached via email at Matt.Bruce@ajc.com.

