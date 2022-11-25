Woman suspected in deadly DeKalb shooting arrested in Texas

“There’s nothing bad to say about him,” Pittman said of her husband. “He was loving and devoted. He loved his family. He loved his kids. He would do anything for anybody.”

Witnesses told investigators that Tyson arrived at the complex shortly after McDonald and an argument ensued. When he went back to changing the tire, he was shot and killed. Authorities said Tyson fled the scene and had been on the run until Wednesday, when she was arrested in Texas on a murder charge.

McDonald’s grieving wife called the shooting senseless. She is left to care for the couple’s 2-year-old son.

“He had nothing to do with their situation,” Pittman told Channel 2. “He just came over there to give the girl a helping hand, and because of that, his life was taken.”

Tyson had not been booked into the DeKalb County jail as of Friday afternoon, according to online records.