ajc logo
X

Woman suspected in deadly DeKalb shooting arrested in Texas

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
17 minutes ago
Victim’s family says he was helping loved one change their tire

A woman accused of fatally shooting her ex-girlfriend’s stepfather during an argument at a DeKalb County apartment complex spent two weeks on the run before being captured this week in Texas, police said.

Zarmayah Tyson, 26, was arrested Wednesday in the Nov. 9 shooting of Reginald McDonald, DeKalb police spokesman Lt. Shane Smith said. The 44-year-old was shot in the 2200 block of Flat Shoals Road while trying to break up a fight between Tyson and her ex-girlfriend, who police said was McDonald’s stepdaughter.

Officers were called to the scene just before 11:30 a.m. and found McDonald wounded, authorities said. He was taken to the hospital, but died from his injuries.

“The victim is the ex-girlfriend’s stepfather, and he attempted to de-escalate the argument when the suspect produced a handgun and shot the victim,” DeKalb police said in a statement.

McDonald’s wife, Arista Pittman, told Channel 2 Action News that her husband went to the Columbia Mill Apartments to change a tire for a young woman. While the two weren’t technically related, Pittman said the woman was like a stepdaughter to him from a previous relationship.

“There’s nothing bad to say about him,” Pittman said of her husband. “He was loving and devoted. He loved his family. He loved his kids. He would do anything for anybody.”

Witnesses told investigators that Tyson arrived at the complex shortly after McDonald and an argument ensued. When he went back to changing the tire, he was shot and killed. Authorities said Tyson fled the scene and had been on the run until Wednesday, when she was arrested in Texas on a murder charge.

McDonald’s grieving wife called the shooting senseless. She is left to care for the couple’s 2-year-old son.

“He had nothing to do with their situation,” Pittman told Channel 2. “He just came over there to give the girl a helping hand, and because of that, his life was taken.”

Tyson had not been booked into the DeKalb County jail as of Friday afternoon, according to online records.

About the Author

Follow Shaddi Abusaid on twitter
Editors' Picks

Credit: Family photo

College volleyball player, father killed in Cherokee County crash1h ago

Father, daughter die in apparent murder-suicide in Clayton
5h ago

Credit: U.S. Army

Family honored by renaming of Fort Benning
12h ago

Credit: File Photo

Nonviolent offenses, probation violations leading jail admissions in rural Georgia jails...
11h ago

Credit: File Photo

Nonviolent offenses, probation violations leading jail admissions in rural Georgia jails...
11h ago

High school football state playoff scoreboard
3h ago
The Latest

Nonprofit launched year after man killed in unsolved Midtown shooting
1h ago
10 killed on Georgia roads since Thursday, with weekend travel still to come
1h ago
Police: Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run driver in NW Atlanta
1h ago
Featured

Georgia high school football state playoff scoreboard: Quarterfinals Friday and Saturday
Listen to one of these top Atlanta podcasts
Georgia Tech-Georgia: TV, online, radio information
6h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top