Woman stabbed, knife-wielding man killed by Douglas County deputies, GBI says

Robernard Benjamin, 39, of Lithia Springs, died at the scene after he was shot, the GBI said. The woman, who was not publicly identified, was taken to the hospital, but officials did not share an update about her condition.

Deputies were called to a home on Brook Street just before 10 p.m. for a domestic dispute, the GBI said. When they arrived, they said they encountered an injured woman inside who was covered in blood and trying to get away from Benjamin.