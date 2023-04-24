X

Woman stabbed, knife-wielding man killed by Douglas County deputies, GBI says

Credit: GBI

Credit: GBI

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
22 minutes ago

A man with a knife was shot and killed as he rushed Douglas County sheriff’s deputies after a woman was stabbed multiple times Sunday night, according to the GBI.

Robernard Benjamin, 39, of Lithia Springs, died at the scene after he was shot, the GBI said. The woman, who was not publicly identified, was taken to the hospital, but officials did not share an update about her condition.

Deputies were called to a home on Brook Street just before 10 p.m. for a domestic dispute, the GBI said. When they arrived, they said they encountered an injured woman inside who was covered in blood and trying to get away from Benjamin.

The deputies ordered Benjamin to drop the knife, but he did not obey, according to the GBI.

“Benjamin then charged at the woman and toward deputies while holding the knife,” the state agency said.

One of the deputies fired and hit Benjamin, killing him. They then provided first aid to the woman until she could be taken to the hospital.

The sheriff’s office asked the GBI to open an independent investigation into the shooting. The GBI Medical Examiner’s Office will also conduct an autopsy on Benjamin’s body, the state agency said.

This is the 33rd officer-involved shooting investigated by the GBI in 2023.

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

