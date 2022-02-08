Woman shot when argument at SW Atlanta gas station ends in gunfire

Investigators are seeking charges against Nequeroius Hartfield, 40, in the shooting at a Metropolitan Parkway Exxon station just north of I-85, according to Atlanta police. Both Hartfield and the woman were found with gunshot wounds when police responded to the gas station about 3:45 a.m.

“Preliminary investigation found that Hartfield had been involved in a dispute with an unidentified male,” a police spokesperson said in a news release. “The dispute escalated to gunfire and both Hartfield and the female were shot.”