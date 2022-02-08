Woman shot when argument at SW Atlanta gas station ends in gunfire

A woman was inadvertently shot when an argument at a southwest Atlanta gas station escalated to gunfire Tuesday morning, police said.
Investigators are seeking charges against Nequeroius Hartfield, 40, in the shooting at a Metropolitan Parkway Exxon station just north of I-85, according to Atlanta police. Both Hartfield and the woman were found with gunshot wounds when police responded to the gas station about 3:45 a.m.
“Preliminary investigation found that Hartfield had been involved in a dispute with an unidentified male,” a police spokesperson said in a news release. “The dispute escalated to gunfire and both Hartfield and the female were shot.”
The other man left the scene before police arrived, the spokesperson said. Hartfield and the woman were stable when they were taken to a hospital. It was not clear if the woman was a bystander or if she was involved in the original conflict, but investigators do not believe she was the intended target of the shooting.
Charges are pending against Hartfield, and he is expected to be booked into the Fulton County Jail once released from the hospital, according to police.
