Woman shot in her car at Stone Mountain shopping center

A woman was shot early Tuesday morning when someone opened fire on her car in the parking lot of a Stone Mountain shopping center, authorities said.
The victim, who was not identified, was struck once, DeKalb County police said. She was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.
Officers were called to the Rockmore Plaza Shopping Center around 2:30 a.m. after getting reports of the shooting, police said. The strip mall, which is home to multiple restaurants and a laundromat, sits near the intersection of Memorial Drive and Rockbridge Road just outside I-285.
The shooter opened fire from another car and had already driven away by the time officers arrived, police said.
Investigators are working to determine the circumstances around the shooting. No further information has been released.
Credit: Nathan Posner for the AJC
