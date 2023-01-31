X
Woman shot in her car at Stone Mountain shopping center

Credit: Henri Hollis

Credit: Henri Hollis

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
19 minutes ago
Victim taken to hospital, expected to survive

A woman was shot early Tuesday morning when someone opened fire on her car in the parking lot of a Stone Mountain shopping center, authorities said.

The victim, who was not identified, was struck once, DeKalb County police said. She was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

Officers were called to the Rockmore Plaza Shopping Center around 2:30 a.m. after getting reports of the shooting, police said. The strip mall, which is home to multiple restaurants and a laundromat, sits near the intersection of Memorial Drive and Rockbridge Road just outside I-285.

The shooter opened fire from another car and had already driven away by the time officers arrived, police said.

Investigators are working to determine the circumstances around the shooting. No further information has been released.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

