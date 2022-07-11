Woman shot, critically injured while in her DeKalb apartment

A woman was critically injured after being shot in her DeKalb County apartment Saturday evening, according to police.
Officers were called to The Forest at Columbia Apartments at 2505 Columbia Drive just before 8 p.m. and found the 36-year-old seriously injured, a news release states. She was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
Investigators believe the woman was shot by someone outside. Police did not say if the woman or her apartment had been targeted or if it was a stray bullet.
No other details were released by police.
About the Author
Editors' Picks
The Latest