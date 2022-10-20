Woman re-arrested after husband dies month after DeKalb shooting, officials say

A woman who previously had a murder charge dismissed after her husband survived a shooting in DeKalb County is back in jail again facing that same charge, authorities said.
Deanna Ferguson Hinds was arrested soon after shooting her husband on Sept. 18 outside Golden Gate Townhomes after an argument escalated, an incident report obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution states. Authorities were originally told that her husband, 32-year-old Jhamar Hinds, had died after he was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, the incident report reveals. That led police to charge the woman with murder.
But the charge was dismissed once authorities learned her husband survived his injuries and she was instead charged with aggravated assault two days later and released on bond, the DeKalb District Attorney’s Office confirmed. Jhamar Hinds died Oct. 13, and authorities said Deanna Hinds surrendered at the DeKalb sheriff’s office Monday on a murder charge.
An investigation into Hinds began after she called 911 shortly before 11 a.m. Sept. 18 stating she had shot her husband and that he was having difficulty breathing, the incident report states. When officers arrived on the scene, they located the gun and saw Jhamar Hinds slumped over the armrest of the couple’s white Dodge Ram, the report states.
Deanna Hinds explained to officers that they were on their way to an event when they began arguing about her damaging the pickup truck and not telling Jhamar Hinds about it immediately after it occurred.
“Deanna said she said something smart to Jhamar. She said Jhamar responded by saying, ‘I will blow your (expletive) brains out!’ Deanna said Jhamar then punched her in the face and pulled her hair,” the incident report states.
The 31-year-old woman then reached into her purse, grabbed the gun, and shot her husband, she told police.
Jhamar Hinds was taken to Grady Memorial with a light pulse, police said. According to the report, an officer later checked on Jhamar Hinds’ status and was mistakenly told by a dispatcher he had died. Deanna Hinds was then taken to police headquarters and booked into jail.
According to online records, Hinds was booked into the DeKalb jail again Monday on a murder charge.
