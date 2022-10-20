Exclusive
Herschel Walker embraces his badge controversy
ajc logo
X

Woman re-arrested after husband dies month after DeKalb shooting, officials say

Credit: DeKalb County Sheriff's Office

Credit: DeKalb County Sheriff's Office

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
29 minutes ago

A woman who previously had a murder charge dismissed after her husband survived a shooting in DeKalb County is back in jail again facing that same charge, authorities said.

Deanna Ferguson Hinds was arrested soon after shooting her husband on Sept. 18 outside Golden Gate Townhomes after an argument escalated, an incident report obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution states. Authorities were originally told that her husband, 32-year-old Jhamar Hinds, had died after he was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, the incident report reveals. That led police to charge the woman with murder.

But the charge was dismissed once authorities learned her husband survived his injuries and she was instead charged with aggravated assault two days later and released on bond, the DeKalb District Attorney’s Office confirmed. Jhamar Hinds died Oct. 13, and authorities said Deanna Hinds surrendered at the DeKalb sheriff’s office Monday on a murder charge.

An investigation into Hinds began after she called 911 shortly before 11 a.m. Sept. 18 stating she had shot her husband and that he was having difficulty breathing, the incident report states. When officers arrived on the scene, they located the gun and saw Jhamar Hinds slumped over the armrest of the couple’s white Dodge Ram, the report states.

Deanna Hinds explained to officers that they were on their way to an event when they began arguing about her damaging the pickup truck and not telling Jhamar Hinds about it immediately after it occurred.

“Deanna said she said something smart to Jhamar. She said Jhamar responded by saying, ‘I will blow your (expletive) brains out!’ Deanna said Jhamar then punched her in the face and pulled her hair,” the incident report states.

The 31-year-old woman then reached into her purse, grabbed the gun, and shot her husband, she told police.

Jhamar Hinds was taken to Grady Memorial with a light pulse, police said. According to the report, an officer later checked on Jhamar Hinds’ status and was mistakenly told by a dispatcher he had died. Deanna Hinds was then taken to police headquarters and booked into jail.

According to online records, Hinds was booked into the DeKalb jail again Monday on a murder charge.

About the Author

Follow Caroline Silva on twitter

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Hired hitman who murdered Atlanta DJ’s wife to serve life in prison2h ago

Credit: Lauren Lacy for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Clayton Sheriff Victor Hill takes stand in federal civil rights trial
3h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Texts from Loeffler’s phone shed light on activities ahead of Jan. 6 and 2021 runoff
21h ago

Credit: TNS

Atlanta court rejects Sen. Graham’s request to block grand jury testimony
1h ago

Credit: TNS

Atlanta court rejects Sen. Graham’s request to block grand jury testimony
1h ago

Abrams’ abortion remarks cause new flap in governor race
13h ago
The Latest

UPDATE: 2 more bodies found after fatal South Fulton house fire
4m ago
Athens grandmother convicted of trafficking meth with 2-year-old in car
1h ago
SW Atlanta apartment complex burns as temperatures plunge; 8 displaced
2h ago
Featured

Why your doctor is pushing the flu vaccine so hard this year
Calls to 911, but no ambulance to help? Grady woes impact south Fulton
Early voting: How to find dates and locations for metro Atlanta counties
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top