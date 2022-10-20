Woman re-arrested after husband dies month after DeKalb shooting, officials say

Deanna Ferguson Hinds was arrested soon after shooting her husband on Sept. 18 outside Golden Gate Townhomes after an argument escalated, an incident report obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution states. Authorities were originally told that her husband, 32-year-old Jhamar Hinds, had died after he was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, the incident report reveals. That led police to charge the woman with murder.

But the charge was dismissed once authorities learned her husband survived his injuries and she was instead charged with aggravated assault two days later and released on bond, the DeKalb District Attorney’s Office confirmed. Jhamar Hinds died Oct. 13, and authorities said Deanna Hinds surrendered at the DeKalb sheriff’s office Monday on a murder charge.