X

Woman killed leaving DeKalb County convenience store, police say

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
25 minutes ago
She was shot around 7 p.m.

A 27-year-old woman was fatally shot outside a convenience store in DeKalb County during daylight hours Saturday, police told Channel 2 Action News.

DeKalb County police received a call just before 7 p.m. reporting a shooting near the Food Mart in the 1000 block of Holcombe Road in an unincorporated part of the county.

Responders took the woman to a hospital, where she later died, according to police.

Investigators believe the woman was leaving the store when she was shot, but few other details have been released. Police have not identified the victim.

About the Author

Follow Josh Reyes on twitter

Josh Reyes covers Gwinnett County Public Schools for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. A native of Virginia, he wrote about local government and public safety at the Daily Press and The Virginian-Pilot. He graduated from Christopher Newport University with a B.A. in English.

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Gridlock Guy: Delays in fixing freeway lighting are silly and dangerous4h ago

Credit: AJC

Cobb County police officers shoot man who they say was armed
48m ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Georgia retirees struggle to get by after years without pensions raises
1h ago

Credit: AJC

Braves national following: Celebrating 50 years since TBS debut
3h ago

Credit: AJC

Braves national following: Celebrating 50 years since TBS debut
3h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

MARTA rail cars bound for the bottom of the sea
The Latest

Credit: AJC

Cobb County police officers shoot man who they say was armed
48m ago
Sheriff: Clayton County murder suspect captured while breaking into cars
21h ago
Motorcyclist killed, another driver injured in head-on wreck in NE Atlanta
22h ago
Featured

Credit: AJC

Braves national following: Celebrating 50 years since TBS debut
3h ago
Before leaving Georgia, Trump stops by Waffle House
16h ago
RECAP | Revisit our updates from the Georgia GOP convention in Columbus
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top