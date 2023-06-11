Woman killed leaving DeKalb County convenience store, police say

A 27-year-old woman was fatally shot outside a convenience store in DeKalb County during daylight hours Saturday, police told Channel 2 Action News.

DeKalb County police received a call just before 7 p.m. reporting a shooting near the Food Mart in the 1000 block of Holcombe Road in an unincorporated part of the county.

Responders took the woman to a hospital, where she later died, according to police.

Investigators believe the woman was leaving the store when she was shot, but few other details have been released. Police have not identified the victim.