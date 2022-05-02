Woman killed, child critically hurt after being hit twice while crossing Cobb road

A woman is dead and a child is in critical condition after being struck by two vehicles while crossing a busy Powder Springs road following a wreck Sunday night.
The woman had been driving a red 2017 Nissan Sentra going east on C.H. James Parkway just before 9:30 p.m., according to Cobb County police. She hadn’t quite reached the intersection of Oglesby Road when she struck the rear of another car. She kept driving until she got to the intersection and stopped in the left lane.
At that point, the woman got out of the car while holding a small child and began crossing the road, a news release states. That’s when she and the child were struck by a 2021 Chevrolet Blazer as it traveled west. Another car, a 2016 Ford Taurus, was behind the Blazer and also hit the woman.
The woman and child were taken to a hospital, where the woman was pronounced dead, the release states. The child sustained life-threatening injuries and remains in critical condition.
Police did not release the identities or ages of the victims, and they have not said if either driver will face charges.
The crash remains under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call Cobb investigators at 770-499-3987.
