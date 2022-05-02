Woman killed, child critically hurt after being hit twice while crossing Cobb road

The woman had been driving a red 2017 Nissan Sentra going east on C.H. James Parkway just before 9:30 p.m., according to Cobb County police. She hadn’t quite reached the intersection of Oglesby Road when she struck the rear of another car. She kept driving until she got to the intersection and stopped in the left lane.

At that point, the woman got out of the car while holding a small child and began crossing the road, a news release states. That’s when she and the child were struck by a 2021 Chevrolet Blazer as it traveled west. Another car, a 2016 Ford Taurus, was behind the Blazer and also hit the woman.