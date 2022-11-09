Woman indicted on murder charges in fatal Midtown shootings

The two were found in the management office. Beacon Management Services, the company that manages 1280 West described Kegne as a “disgruntled resident of the building” and Atlanta Police Department has said the victims were “likely targeted.”

Thirty minutes later, Freeman, 41, was injured in the second shooting at an office tower at 1100 Peachtree Street, not far from the Colony Square development. Freeman later died at Grady Memorial Hospital.

A taxi driver picked up Kegne at the Starling Atlanta Midtown Hotel on 14th Street around 2:20 p.m. before taking her to a home in Ansley Park. According to the indictment, Kegne walked to the backyard of a home on Robin Hood Lane and approached the rear door with the intent to enter the home.

According to the indictment, Kegne intended to remain inside and “commit the felony crime of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.” The home belongs to a lawyer who represented her for a short period of time last year while evaluating a potential claim.

After no one answered the door, Kegne got back in the cab and told the taxi driver to take her to the airport, claiming she was going to pick up someone. She was arrested at the airport without incident.

Kegne is being held at the Fulton County Jail.