Woman indicted on murder charges in fatal Midtown shootings

A woman accused of killing two men and injuring another in Midtown Atlanta in August was indicted Friday by a Fulton County grand jury.
Raissa Kengne, 34, was charged with two counts of murder, two counts of felony murder, five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, three counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, one count of attempted burglary and one county of false imprisonment.
Kegne was taken into custody following a citywide manhunt that ended with an arrest at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. Kegne is charged in the shooting deaths of Michael Shinners and Wesley Freeman. Another man was shot but survived and a fourth victim was held at gunpoint, authorities said. Kegne was denied bond in August.
Shinners was found dead and Horne injured around 1:45 p.m. on August 22 at the first shooting scene, the 1280 West condominium building on West Peachtree Street. Shinners was the property manager and the man who was shot and survived is the building’s chief engineer.
The two were found in the management office. Beacon Management Services, the company that manages 1280 West described Kegne as a “disgruntled resident of the building” and Atlanta Police Department has said the victims were “likely targeted.”
Thirty minutes later, Freeman, 41, was injured in the second shooting at an office tower at 1100 Peachtree Street, not far from the Colony Square development. Freeman later died at Grady Memorial Hospital.
A taxi driver picked up Kegne at the Starling Atlanta Midtown Hotel on 14th Street around 2:20 p.m. before taking her to a home in Ansley Park. According to the indictment, Kegne walked to the backyard of a home on Robin Hood Lane and approached the rear door with the intent to enter the home.
According to the indictment, Kegne intended to remain inside and “commit the felony crime of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.” The home belongs to a lawyer who represented her for a short period of time last year while evaluating a potential claim.
After no one answered the door, Kegne got back in the cab and told the taxi driver to take her to the airport, claiming she was going to pick up someone. She was arrested at the airport without incident.
Kegne is being held at the Fulton County Jail.
