Woman heads to prison after murdering husband in Clayton County

A woman was booked into prison Thursday and is serving a life sentence in the 2020 killing of her husband in Clayton County, records show.
Tempest Daniel was found guilty of murder and aggravated assault in December and sentenced to life with the possibility of parole, court documents reveal. Daniel, who is being held at the Helms Facility in DeKalb County, will be eligible for parole after serving 30 years.
She was convicted of killing her husband, Vincent Taylor, at a home along Sunset Park off Macon Highway on Jan. 18, 2020, Channel 2 Action News reported. An arrest warrant was obtained the following day.
During the trial, prosecutors played a recording of Daniel threatening to stab her husband, the news station added. Taylor recorded the interaction with his phone, which was in his pocket.
“She threatened him multiple times in that recording. She threatened that she was going to kill him multiple times,” Assistant District Attorney Breanna McKnight said in court.
Prosecutors said that Daniel fatally stabbed Taylor in the neck, Channel 2 reported.
Daniel’s family testified that she was not a killer but instead a victim, according to the news station.
“My daughter was a victim and the only thing she was doing was defending herself,” Kimberly Daniel said.
Prosecutors argued that several witnesses testified there was no evidence of Taylor abusing Daniel, Channel 2 reported.
Taylor’s family asked the judge to sentence her to life without parole, but Channel 2 reported that Chief Judge Robert Mack determined the relationship was not healthy and decided to grant Daniel the possibility of parole.
