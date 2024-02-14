Woman heads to prison after murdering husband in Clayton County

A woman was booked into prison Thursday and is serving a life sentence in the 2020 killing of her husband in Clayton County, records show.

Tempest Daniel was found guilty of murder and aggravated assault in December and sentenced to life with the possibility of parole, court documents reveal. Daniel, who is being held at the Helms Facility in DeKalb County, will be eligible for parole after serving 30 years.

She was convicted of killing her husband, Vincent Taylor, at a home along Sunset Park off Macon Highway on Jan. 18, 2020, Channel 2 Action News reported. An arrest warrant was obtained the following day.