Woman gets life in prison for fatally shooting man at DeKalb hotel

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
29 minutes ago

An Atlanta woman was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday for fatally shooting a man in a DeKalb County hotel room in 2021, officials said.

Aushun Lavoris Price was found guilty of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony in the death of 40-year-old Frank Hosey, DeKalb District Attorney’s Office spokeswoman Lisa Myers said. The 37-year-old woman was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, plus five years.

On June 19, 2021, Hosey and another woman were watching a game inside a room at the Econo Lodge Hotel along Glenwood Road when Price came to visit, Myers said. Price was eventually asked to leave by the woman “when her behavior became increasingly erratic,” according to Myers.

About 20 minutes after leaving, Myers said Price came back and knocked on the hotel door. Myers said the woman opened the door and watched Price fire a handgun at Hosey, who was sitting in a chair.

Cops: Woman arrested after shooting, killing man in DeKalb hotel

Hosey was shot once in the torso and died two days later.

Video surveillance footage obtained after the shooting showed Price arriving at the hotel as a passenger in a vehicle and later exiting a room in an “aggravated manner,” Myers said. After shooting Hosey, Myers said the footage showed Price fleeing the scene with a handgun in her right hand.

Detectives were able to recognize Price from prior encounters, Myers said, and she was identified as the shooter from a lineup by the woman inside the hotel room. She was arrested at an Atlanta gas station a month later.

Price had previously been convicted of several drug charges and shoplifting in Fulton and DeKalb counties, online records show.

About the Author

Follow Caroline Silva on twitter

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

