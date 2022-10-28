Woman gets life in prison for fatally shooting man at DeKalb hotel

Aushun Lavoris Price was found guilty of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony in the death of 40-year-old Frank Hosey, DeKalb District Attorney’s Office spokeswoman Lisa Myers said. The 37-year-old woman was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, plus five years.

On June 19, 2021, Hosey and another woman were watching a game inside a room at the Econo Lodge Hotel along Glenwood Road when Price came to visit, Myers said. Price was eventually asked to leave by the woman “when her behavior became increasingly erratic,” according to Myers.