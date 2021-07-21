Cops: Woman arrested after shooting, killing man in DeKalb hotel

An Atlanta woman was charged with malice murder after investigators accused her of shooting a man to death in a DeKalb County hotel room last month.
Aushun Lavoris Price, 35, was arrested Wednesday in connection with the death of Frank Hosey, DeKalb sheriff’s office spokeswoman Cynthia Williams said in a news release.
According to authorities, Price shot the 40-year-old Covington man in a hotel room June 19. The man later died of his injuries, officials said.
Investigators have not determined a motive for the shooting, according to Williams.
It is not clear how Price was identified as a suspect. She was arrested at a location on Metropolitan Avenue in Atlanta, Williams said. Price was booked into the DeKalb County Jail, where she remains without bond.