Woman found dead on Gwinnett road after hit-and-run crash

Credit: Henri Hollis

Crime & Public Safety
29 minutes ago
A woman was found dead in the middle of a Gwinnett County road after being struck by a vehicle Friday evening, police said.

Officers were dispatched to the intersection of Buford and Azalea drives about 10 p.m. regarding a person in the road. Few details were released on the incident, but police spokeswoman Sgt. Kylie Boney confirmed the 36-year-old woman was killed after being struck by a vehicle while on the road.

The driver of the vehicle involved, which authorities did not provide a description of, is accused of leaving the scene.

Boney did not say why the woman was on the road at the time of the crash. She was not publicly identified.

Anyone with information on the crash or the vehicle involved is asked to contact Gwinnett police detectives at 678-442-5653. Tipsters can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Credit: RON JOHNSON

