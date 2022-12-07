ajc logo
Woman found dead in NW Atlanta house fire had been stabbed, police say

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
25 minutes ago

Preliminary autopsy results have determined that a woman found dead in a fire at a Bankhead-Bolton home Saturday morning had been stabbed to death, according to a police report obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

A man also was found dead in the fire that broke out in the single-story home in the 900 block of Bolton Road. They were discovered in separate rooms on each side of the front of the house.

According to a medical examiner, the woman died after being stabbed multiple times in her abdomen and receiving a laceration to her neck, the police report states. As a result, her death is being investigated as a homicide. Her identity has not been confirmed by the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Explore1 of 2 deaths in NW Atlanta house fire ruled as homicide, cops say

The man’s cause and manner of death remain under investigation, but he suffered exposure to fire, “including flame, heat, smoke and gas,” according to an incident report from the Atlanta fire department. His identity also has not been confirmed.

At the time of the fire, police found a charred, loaded 12-gauge pump action shotgun that was collected, unloaded and turned in to the department’s property division for analysis.

No other details were released about the case.

The National Transportation Safety Board is also investigating, as a natural gas leak had been found in a water meter next to the road by the house. The federal agency is tasked with reviewing accidents occurring during the transport of natural gas via pipelines.

