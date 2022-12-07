Woman found dead in NW Atlanta house fire had been stabbed, police say

A man also was found dead in the fire that broke out in the single-story home in the 900 block of Bolton Road. They were discovered in separate rooms on each side of the front of the house.

According to a medical examiner, the woman died after being stabbed multiple times in her abdomen and receiving a laceration to her neck, the police report states. As a result, her death is being investigated as a homicide. Her identity has not been confirmed by the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office.