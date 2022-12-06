BreakingNews
The wait on results: Most polls have closed for US Senate runoff
ajc logo
X

1 of 2 deaths in NW Atlanta house fire ruled as homicide, cops say

Crime & Public Safety
By - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

One of two deaths that resulted from a fire at a Bankhead-Bolton home Saturday morning is being investigated as a homicide, according to Atlanta police.

The fire broke out around 8:30 a.m. at a house in the 900 block of Bolton Road. When it was finally extinguished, crews found a man and a woman dead, one in a room on each side of the front of the house, according to an incident report from the Atlanta fire department obtained Tuesday by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. A natural gas leak also was discovered in a water meter by the road, officials said.

According to the report, the man’s cause of injury was due to exposure “to fire products, including flame, heat, smoke and gas.” The woman’s cause of injury was not listed in the report.

Atlanta police said the causes of death were unknown at the time of the fire, but the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office later ruled that one of the people died due to a homicide. Authorities have not clarified if it’s the woman’s or man’s death that is being investigated.

Explore2 dead after NW Atlanta house fire; natural gas leak discovered in yard

The National Transportation and Safety Board is also investigating as part of the federal agency’s role in reviewing accidents occurring during the transport of natural gas via pipelines.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Authors

Follow Caroline Silva on twitter
Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter
Editors' Picks

Credit: Facebook

Coweta firefighter suspended after neo-Nazi claims3h ago

Brent Key to hire A.J. Artis of South Florida as new strength coach
2h ago

Credit: Julia Nikhinson

Trump Organization convicted in executive tax dodge scheme
25m ago

Florida appeals court directs Flynn to testify before Fulton grand jury
3h ago

Florida appeals court directs Flynn to testify before Fulton grand jury
3h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

5 Georgia Tech players in transfer portal, but not Nate McCollum
18h ago
The Latest

Credit: Clayton County Sheriff's Office

Cops: Man arrested days after fatally shooting driver who hit his brother in Morrow
27m ago
1 arrested, another sought in killing of teen at DeKalb candlelight vigil
2h ago
Grandmother gets life without parole for baby’s meth overdose in Sandy Springs
3h ago
Featured

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Updated Georgia runoff election results
The wait on results: Most polls have closed for US Senate runoff
20m ago
Georgia’s best-known bakery makes Claxton famous for fruitcake
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top