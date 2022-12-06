1 of 2 deaths in NW Atlanta house fire ruled as homicide, cops say

One of two deaths that resulted from a fire at a Bankhead-Bolton home Saturday morning is being investigated as a homicide, according to Atlanta police.
The fire broke out around 8:30 a.m. at a house in the 900 block of Bolton Road. When it was finally extinguished, crews found a man and a woman dead, one in a room on each side of the front of the house, according to an incident report from the Atlanta fire department obtained Tuesday by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. A natural gas leak also was discovered in a water meter by the road, officials said.
According to the report, the man’s cause of injury was due to exposure “to fire products, including flame, heat, smoke and gas.” The woman’s cause of injury was not listed in the report.
Atlanta police said the causes of death were unknown at the time of the fire, but the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office later ruled that one of the people died due to a homicide. Authorities have not clarified if it’s the woman’s or man’s death that is being investigated.
The National Transportation and Safety Board is also investigating as part of the federal agency’s role in reviewing accidents occurring during the transport of natural gas via pipelines.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.