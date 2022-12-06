1 of 2 deaths in NW Atlanta house fire ruled as homicide, cops say

The fire broke out around 8:30 a.m. at a house in the 900 block of Bolton Road. When it was finally extinguished, crews found a man and a woman dead, one in a room on each side of the front of the house, according to an incident report from the Atlanta fire department obtained Tuesday by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. A natural gas leak also was discovered in a water meter by the road, officials said.

According to the report, the man’s cause of injury was due to exposure “to fire products, including flame, heat, smoke and gas.” The woman’s cause of injury was not listed in the report.