Woman drives to SW Atlanta gas station after shooting

A woman drove into a southwest Atlanta gas station looking for help after a shooting early Tuesday, police said.
She arrived in the parking lot of a BP station at the corner of Cascade and Beecher roads with gunshot wounds to the chest and leg, officers at the scene told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She was taken to a hospital, and her condition was not known, according to Atlanta police.
Investigators have cordoned off the gas station parking lot while they collect evidence from the woman’s Nissan Maxima. The scene has been active since before 7 a.m.
Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com
Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com
They do not know at what location the woman was shot, officers confirmed to the AJC.
We are working to learn more.
