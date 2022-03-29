Woman, dog killed when struck by pickup truck on Cobb road

The crash was the second in two days involving pedestrians in Cobb County.

On Saturday morning, a 58-year-old man was left with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle while crossing an I-75 entrance ramp, according to police.

Officers were called to the area of Barrett Parkway around 6:50 a.m. and found Kirk Allen of Kennesaw, who had been struck by an unknown vehicle that was turning onto the I-75 northbound entrance ramp, according to police. The vehicle hit the man and did not stop, police said.

Both crashes remain under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 770-499-3987.