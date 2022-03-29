Woman, dog killed when struck by pickup truck on Cobb road

A woman and her dog died Monday night after the two were struck by a pickup truck, according to Cobb County police.
The collision happened at the intersection of Sandy Plains and Whitlock roads about 9:15 p.m., police said.
The woman, whose name was not released, was walking across Sandy Plains Road with the dog when she stepped in front of a red Ford Ranger traveling south, according to a spokeswoman for Cobb police.
“The front right of the Ford collided with the pedestrian and her dog, and they were both redirected south,” Officer Shenise Barner said in an emailed statement. “The pedestrian and her dog came to a final uncontrolled rest in the southbound lanes of Sandy Plains Road south of Whitlock Road.”
The driver of the Ford was not injured, police said. No information was released on whether the woman was in a crosswalk or if the driver will be charged.
The crash was the second in two days involving pedestrians in Cobb County.
On Saturday morning, a 58-year-old man was left with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle while crossing an I-75 entrance ramp, according to police.
Officers were called to the area of Barrett Parkway around 6:50 a.m. and found Kirk Allen of Kennesaw, who had been struck by an unknown vehicle that was turning onto the I-75 northbound entrance ramp, according to police. The vehicle hit the man and did not stop, police said.
Both crashes remain under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 770-499-3987.
