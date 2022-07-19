Woman dies 2 weeks after being found tied up, shot in Clayton County home

Officers were called to a home in the 5500 block of Riverdale Road on July 5 just before 4 a.m. and found the woman in a bedroom with her hands and feet tied and multiple gunshot wounds, a Clayton police news release states. A second victim had been able to escape and called police from a neighbor’s house.

The suspect, who investigators initially said was unknown but later said was known to the victim, had already left before officers arrived.