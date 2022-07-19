Woman dies 2 weeks after being found tied up, shot in Clayton County home

A woman has died almost two weeks after she was found in a Clayton County home tied up and shot multiple times, police said Tuesday.
Officers were called to a home in the 5500 block of Riverdale Road on July 5 just before 4 a.m. and found the woman in a bedroom with her hands and feet tied and multiple gunshot wounds, a Clayton police news release states. A second victim had been able to escape and called police from a neighbor’s house.
The suspect, who investigators initially said was unknown but later said was known to the victim, had already left before officers arrived.
The victim who had been tied up and shot died Sunday.
Police did not release any other details about the nature of the incident or clarify if they believed the suspect posed a threat to the public.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS or the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.
