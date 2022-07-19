BreakingNews
BREAKING: More sham Georgia GOP electors face potential charges in Fulton probe
ajc logo
X

Woman dies 2 weeks after being found tied up, shot in Clayton County home

A woman died two weeks after being found tied up and shot multiple times in Clayton County, according to police.

Credit: Henri Hollis

Combined ShapeCaption
A woman died two weeks after being found tied up and shot multiple times in Clayton County, according to police.

Credit: Henri Hollis

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
18 minutes ago

A woman has died almost two weeks after she was found in a Clayton County home tied up and shot multiple times, police said Tuesday.

Officers were called to a home in the 5500 block of Riverdale Road on July 5 just before 4 a.m. and found the woman in a bedroom with her hands and feet tied and multiple gunshot wounds, a Clayton police news release states. A second victim had been able to escape and called police from a neighbor’s house.

The suspect, who investigators initially said was unknown but later said was known to the victim, had already left before officers arrived.

The victim who had been tied up and shot died Sunday.

Police did not release any other details about the nature of the incident or clarify if they believed the suspect posed a threat to the public.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS or the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks
Hit-and-run suspect arrested in Gwinnett after leading deputies on pursuit2h ago
Georgia ban on giving snacks to voters challenged in federal court
22h ago
Crackdown on Atlanta apartments comes after years of fragmented approach to crime...
22h ago
$10M civil suit filed after man’s 2020 death at Atlanta nightclub
2h ago
$10M civil suit filed after man’s 2020 death at Atlanta nightclub
2h ago
UPDATE: 1 dead in Fayetteville neighborhood after SWAT standoff
57m ago
The Latest
UPDATE: 1 dead in Fayetteville neighborhood after SWAT standoff
57m ago
Roswell murder suspect killed in confrontation with Colorado police
1h ago
Hit-and-run suspect arrested in Gwinnett after leading deputies on pursuit
2h ago
Featured
Wesleyan star Druw Jones prepares for their game against Mount Paran Christian in game three of the Private A semifinal playoff series at Wesleyan School Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Wesleyan won 7-6 to advance to play in the Private A championship next week. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)a

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Druw Jones’ high school baseball coach: He was born to be the top pick
Legal arguments in judges’ hands as Georgia awaits abortion ruling
How the AJC covered the 1999 death of 6-year-old William DaShawn Hamilton
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top