Woman dies after rescuing man from NW Atlanta house fire, officials say

Man taken to hospital after being trapped in home.
A home went up in flames on Madrona Street in northwest Atlanta early Monday morning.(Channel 2 Action News)

By
1 hour ago

A large house fire left one person dead in northwest Atlanta early Monday morning, according to officials.

Firefighters were called to a home on Madrona Street, just a few blocks south of Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway in the Grove Park neighborhood. When they arrived, they found flames and smoke bursting from the roof and the front of the house, Channel 2 Action News reported.

Fire officials told the news station a woman was trapped inside the home after saving a man who had also been stuck inside. The woman went back inside after rescuing the man and was unable to get back out herself.

“The fire was extinguished, and it was during the secondary search we did locate a victim in the restroom that had succumbed to their injuries,” Battalion Chief Shawn Manns told reporters at the scene.

The man was rushed to a hospital, where he was being treated for smoke inhalation, Channel 2 reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

