Woman dies after rescuing man from NW Atlanta house fire, officials say

A large house fire left one person dead in northwest Atlanta early Monday morning, according to officials.

Firefighters were called to a home on Madrona Street, just a few blocks south of Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway in the Grove Park neighborhood. When they arrived, they found flames and smoke bursting from the roof and the front of the house, Channel 2 Action News reported.

Fire officials told the news station a woman was trapped inside the home after saving a man who had also been stuck inside. The woman went back inside after rescuing the man and was unable to get back out herself.