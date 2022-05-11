ajc logo
Woman critically injured, man in custody after brief SWAT standoff in Newnan

The woman, who was not identified, was flown to an Atlanta hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. Deputies found the woman when they were called to do a wellness check at an Americas Best Value Inn shortly after midnight.

The woman, who was not identified, was flown to an Atlanta hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, the Coweta County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. Deputies found the woman when they were called to do a wellness check at an Americas Best Value Inn shortly after midnight.

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
27 minutes ago

A woman was found critically wounded early Wednesday morning at a Newnan motel in an incident that led to a brief SWAT standoff with her alleged shooter, authorities said.

The woman, who was not identified, was flown to an Atlanta hospital with multiple gunshots wounds, the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. Deputies found the victim when they were called to do a wellness check at an Americas Best Value Inn shortly after midnight.

After first clearing the motel room, deputies found a man suspected of shooting the woman in the “immediate area,” the sheriff’s office said. A Coweta SWAT unit was called to the scene and they were able to take the man into custody without further incident.

The man’s identity has not been released, and it was not clear what charges he faced.

The investigation remains active and deputies are working to determine the circumstances around the shooting, the sheriff’s office said.

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

