Woman convicted in 2019 violent killing of man at Brookhaven hotel

Still, Taylor demanded payment from Munoz “for their time,” the release states. When he refused, Taylor repeatedly struck him in the head with a gun, according to the release. That’s when the other woman ran from the room, and Munoz was shot and killed.

Surveillance video showed both women fleeing in a car. Taylor was found and arrested two weeks later at a nearby Days Inn.

She was convicted Monday of murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and weapons offenses. DeKalb County Superior Court Judge Asha Jackson sentenced her to life in prison plus 25 years.

The other woman also was arrested in 2019, but the district attorney’s office did not immediately return a request for clarification on whether she still faces charges.