Woman charged with murder after shooting inside Clarkston apartment

Officers responded to the Post Oak apartments on Brockett Road about 1 a.m. after receiving a call about a person shot. A 28-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Clarkston police detectives said it was a domestic incident and identified J’ana Rawat, 26, as the suspect. The woman and the victim were arguing inside the apartment when she allegedly shot him, police said. Rawat remained at the scene after the shooting and was taken into custody.