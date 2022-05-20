ajc logo
Woman charged with murder after shooting inside Clarkston apartment

Police said the man and woman were arguing inside the apartment when she shot him.

Crime & Public Safety
By Liset Cruz
47 minutes ago

A woman has been arrested in a deadly shooting Friday at an apartment complex in Clarkston, police said.

Officers responded to the Post Oak apartments on Brockett Road about 1 a.m. after receiving a call about a person shot. A 28-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Clarkston police detectives said it was a domestic incident and identified J’ana Rawat, 26, as the suspect. The woman and the victim were arguing inside the apartment when she allegedly shot him, police said. Rawat remained at the scene after the shooting and was taken into custody.

His name has not been released.

Rawat was arrested and charged with murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and cruelty to children.

About the Author

Liset Cruz is an intern for Atlanta Now. She is a senior at the University of Georgia majoring in journalism and sociology with minors in Latinx studies and human services. She aspires to become an investigative reporter and cover politics, crime, immigration and civil rights.

