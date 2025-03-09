Woman arrested, accused of fatally shooting boyfriend inside Hall County bedroom

County fire crews took the man to the Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville, where he was pronounced dead.

On Saturday night, the victim was identified as 68-year-old James David Barron by the sheriff’s office.

After an investigation, the sheriff’s office said it identified the suspect as 61-year-old Suzanne Renee Mericle, who was at the scene when deputies arrived and is accused of shooting Barron with a handgun.

While a motive is unclear, the two were in a relationship and lived together at the home, according to the sheriff’s office. They were not married, a sheriff’s office spokesperson confirmed.

Mericle is also charged with aggravated assault under the family violence act and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, officials said.

She was booked into the Hall County Jail, where she is being held without bond as of Sunday morning, according to online records.

