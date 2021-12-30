Woman charged with DUI, vehicular homicide after fatal Downtown Connector crash

A fatal two-car crash early Thursday morning on the Downtown Connector led to one driver being charged with multiple counts, including driving under the influence and vehicular homicide, Atlanta police said.
Officers responded to reports of a crash about 4 a.m. on I-75/85 South near the Williams Street exit just before the Grady Curve, police said in a news release. The wreck involved two cars that were each occupied only by their drivers.
Both were injured and taken to the hospital, and one later died, police said. No further information was released about the victim.
According to the initial investigation, the wreck happened when a woman driving a gray 2020 Hyundai compact pickup truck rear-ended a white 2014 Lexus, police said. Investigators found that the woman driving the Hyundai was intoxicated, police said.
The woman, who was not identified, has been charged with first-degree vehicular homicide, DUI, reckless driving and following too close. Police have not shared further information on her condition or the seriousness of her injuries.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
