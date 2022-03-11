Woman charged in strangling death at NE Atlanta townhouse

O’Keisha Morea Range, 34, was arrested Tuesday and charged with murder and aggravated assault, according to Fulton County booking records. She remained jailed Thursday without bail.

On March 2, officers were dispatched for reports of a person down at a townhouse complex in the 400 block of Piedmont Avenue in Atlanta’s SoNo neighborhood. When police arrived, they found the 34-year-old victim unconscious and not breathing. Paramedics and EMS workers from Grady Memorial Hospital pronounced the woman dead at the scene.