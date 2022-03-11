Woman charged in strangling death at NE Atlanta townhouse

A woman has been charged with murder one week after a second woman was found strangled to death in a townhouse in northeast Atlanta, police said.
O’Keisha Morea Range, 34, was arrested Tuesday and charged with murder and aggravated assault, according to Fulton County booking records. She remained jailed Thursday without bail.
On March 2, officers were dispatched for reports of a person down at a townhouse complex in the 400 block of Piedmont Avenue in Atlanta’s SoNo neighborhood. When police arrived, they found the 34-year-old victim unconscious and not breathing. Paramedics and EMS workers from Grady Memorial Hospital pronounced the woman dead at the scene.
Police have not identified the victim.
Homicide detectives began investigating and found probable cause implicating Range in the woman’s death. A news release Thursday did not provide further details about how or why Range allegedly killed the victim.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author