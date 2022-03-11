Hamburger icon
Woman charged in strangling death at NE Atlanta townhouse

An Atlanta woman, 34-year-old O'Keisha Morea Range, was charged with murder this week. Police say she's responsible for the death of a woman found dead in townhouse complex March 2.

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A woman has been charged with murder one week after a second woman was found strangled to death in a townhouse in northeast Atlanta, police said.

O’Keisha Morea Range, 34, was arrested Tuesday and charged with murder and aggravated assault, according to Fulton County booking records. She remained jailed Thursday without bail.

On March 2, officers were dispatched for reports of a person down at a townhouse complex in the 400 block of Piedmont Avenue in Atlanta’s SoNo neighborhood. When police arrived, they found the 34-year-old victim unconscious and not breathing. Paramedics and EMS workers from Grady Memorial Hospital pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

Police have not identified the victim.

Homicide detectives began investigating and found probable cause implicating Range in the woman’s death. A news release Thursday did not provide further details about how or why Range allegedly killed the victim.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Matt Bruce is a reporter for the breaking news team. He can be reached via email at Matt.Bruce@ajc.com.

Featured
