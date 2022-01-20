Hamburger icon
Woman charged in shooting that left 2 men dead near Stone Mountain

Briana Crawford is charged with two counts of felony murder in a shooting that left two men dead near Stone Mountain. (Credit: DeKalb County Sheriff's Office)

Credit: DeKalb County Sheriff's Office

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
51 minutes ago

A woman has been arrested in connection with a shooting that left two men dead Wednesday near Stone Mountain, according to DeKalb County police.

The shooting happened in the 600 block of Ashley Place at around 7:30 p.m., according to officials. The men, whose names have not been released, were in their mid-20s. Police did not say if they died at the scene or at a hospital.

“Investigators believe the deceased ... shot each other when one attempted to rob the other,” DeKalb police spokeswoman Michaela Vincent said in a statement.

Briana Crawford was arrested and has been booked into the DeKalb jail. Her charges include two counts of felony murder, armed robbery and felony tampering with evidence. A bond has not been set.

