Woman carjacked by 4 men in Inman Park neighborhood, police say

Early one Sunday in November 2017, three men rushed into the West Midtown restaurant as it was closing around 1:45 a.m., police said at the time. The men tied up the restaurant’s employees with electrical tape and forced 29-year-old manager Chelsea Beller to open the safe. When she did, the men shot her in the shoulder, police said.

Beller was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital but died from her wound. In the following months, all four suspects were arrested on a litany of charges, including murder. Samuel Corneilus Ott, Carlous Demar Bailey, Terry Andre Jones and Ira Troy Williams were taken into custody between December 2017 and March 2018, according to online jail records. All of the suspects were between 19 and 21 years old at the time of the shooting.

Ott, Jones and Williams remain in the Fulton County Jail, while Bailey was transferred into the state prison system, according to online records. All four pleaded not guilty to Bender’s murder in May of this year, court records show. The case is still making its way through the courts.

Since Bender’s killing, all Barcelona Wine Bar locations and many other businesses around metro Atlanta have eliminated cash transactions, the AJC reported.