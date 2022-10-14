ajc logo
X

Woman carjacked by 4 men in Inman Park neighborhood, police say

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
7 minutes ago

A woman’s car was stolen at gunpoint by four men Friday morning along a busy stretch of North Highland Avenue in Atlanta’s Inman Park neighborhood, police said.

Officers were called to the 240 block around 6 a.m., Atlanta police said in a news release. The address corresponds to the North Highland Steel apartment complex, a large building that is home to more than a dozen businesses, including Barcelona Wine Bar, multiple medical offices, a gym and more.

A woman told officers she saw four men walking near her car as she tried to get into it, police said. One of the men approached the passenger-side door, brandished a gun and told her to get out, police said. All four men then got into her car and drove away.

The woman was not injured during the incident.

ExploreSpirit, spunk defined manager gunned down at popular Westside eatery

The crime was reminiscent of a killing at Barcelona Wine Bar’s other metro Atlanta location on Howell Mill Road nearly five years ago.

Early one Sunday in November 2017, three men rushed into the West Midtown restaurant as it was closing around 1:45 a.m., police said at the time. The men tied up the restaurant’s employees with electrical tape and forced 29-year-old manager Chelsea Beller to open the safe. When she did, the men shot her in the shoulder, police said.

Beller was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital but died from her wound. In the following months, all four suspects were arrested on a litany of charges, including murder. Samuel Corneilus Ott, Carlous Demar Bailey, Terry Andre Jones and Ira Troy Williams were taken into custody between December 2017 and March 2018, according to online jail records. All of the suspects were between 19 and 21 years old at the time of the shooting.

Ott, Jones and Williams remain in the Fulton County Jail, while Bailey was transferred into the state prison system, according to online records. All four pleaded not guilty to Bender’s murder in May of this year, court records show. The case is still making its way through the courts.

Since Bender’s killing, all Barcelona Wine Bar locations and many other businesses around metro Atlanta have eliminated cash transactions, the AJC reported.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech assistant coach Mike Daniels resigns2h ago

Credit: Georgia Tech Institute Communications

Georgia Tech hires J Batt from Alabama as new athletic director
5h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Authorities ID man found dead on Buckhead driveway
1h ago

Credit: IHEART

Atlanta radio executive let go after video surfaces of him appearing to use racist slurs
7h ago

Credit: IHEART

Atlanta radio executive let go after video surfaces of him appearing to use racist slurs
7h ago

Former Braves pitcher Bruce Sutter dies
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: Provided by family of Susan Karnatz

Decatur woman’s sister was one of the victims in Raleigh mass shooting
23m ago
Police: Clayton County man shoots, kills boyfriend during dispute
30m ago
Cherokee County narcotics commander faces DUI charges in North Georgia
56m ago
Featured

Credit: AJC

The Jolt: What to watch in tonight’s Walker-Warnock debate
8h ago
AJC publishes 2022 voter guide in partnership with Atlanta Civic Circle
Children in Crisis: How Georgia’s mental health system is failing kids
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top