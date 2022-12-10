Woman arrested in crash that killed 10-year-old, father in Atlanta

The driver accused of fleeing the scene of a single-vehicle crash in Atlanta that killed two people was arrested Thursday, police said.
Warrants charging Zyria Sensley were obtained Monday, two days after the crash. The 24-year-old is facing two counts of vehicular homicide, hit-and-run resulting in serious injury or death, serious injury by vehicle, and reckless driving. Her bond was set to $102,000, but she remains in the Fulton County Jail.
Officers were called to the intersection of Campbellton and County Line roads about 3 a.m. Nov. 3 and found multiple people injured and one person was dead at the scene, police said. According to authorities, Sensley was traveling westbound on Campbellton and lost control, causing the vehicle to roll over several times, police said.
The surviving victims were taken to a hospital, where officers said another person died from their injuries. The remaining victims sustained injuries not considered life-threatening.
Janyla Henderson, 10, and Nicholas Jeffries, 33, were killed in the crash, the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed.
According to a police report obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Sensley is suspected of drinking prior to the crash. She has not been charged with DUI, online records show.
Tracey Cartwright told Channel 2 Action News that Jeffries, her nephew, “was a very nice guy” who provided for his family, and that Henderson was his stepdaughter. She said Jeffries’ 16-year-old stepson and the mother of their children, who is friends with Sensley, were also in the car, the news station reported.
“Not only did I lose a nephew, my sister lost a son. He was the father of three children. They don’t have their dad anymore,” she said.
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com