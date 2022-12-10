Woman arrested in crash that killed 10-year-old, father in Atlanta

Warrants charging Zyria Sensley were obtained Monday, two days after the crash. The 24-year-old is facing two counts of vehicular homicide, hit-and-run resulting in serious injury or death, serious injury by vehicle, and reckless driving. Her bond was set to $102,000, but she remains in the Fulton County Jail.

Officers were called to the intersection of Campbellton and County Line roads about 3 a.m. Nov. 3 and found multiple people injured and one person was dead at the scene, police said. According to authorities, Sensley was traveling westbound on Campbellton and lost control, causing the vehicle to roll over several times, police said.