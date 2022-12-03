Driver flees after 2 killed, multiple injured in Atlanta single-vehicle crash

The driver of a vehicle fled the scene after two people were killed and several others were injured Saturday morning in a wreck, Atlanta police said.
Officers were called to the intersection of Campbellton and County Line roads about 3 a.m. regarding a single-vehicle wreck. Multiple people were found injured and one person was dead at the scene, police said.
All surviving victims were taken to a hospital, where officers said another person died from their injuries. The remaining victims sustained injuries not considered life-threatening.
According to authorities, the driver of the vehicle fled the scene after the wreck and remains at large. The driver was traveling westbound on Campbellton and lost control, causing the vehicle to roll over several times, police said.
Police did not say if the driver would be charged. The victims killed and driver were not publicly identified.
