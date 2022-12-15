Woman arrested after toddler found dead in Canton home

The Canton Police Department is investigating the death of a toddler found Wednesday afternoon.
Around 4:10 p.m., officers were sent to an apartment complex on Hearthstone Landing Drive after a tip from someone who walked into the police department, according to Sgt. Tiffanie Cromer.
“Officers then responded to 3124 Hearthstone Landing Drive, where they located the body of a deceased female toddler in the residence,” Cromer said in a statement.
The child’s body was released to the GBI Crime Lab for identification and to determine the cause of death, according to police.
A 40-year-old woman, Phillissa Diallo, was arrested and charged with concealing the death of another and second-degree child cruelty, police said. Her relationship to the child was not released.
Diallo was being held Thursday at the Cherokee County Detention Center.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Canton police at 770-720-4883.
