Exclusive
Dangerous Dwellings: Governments outmatched by landlords of blighted apartment complexes
ajc logo
X

Woman arrested after man found shot to death on Duluth cul-de-sac

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
19 minutes ago

A woman has been arrested and faces a murder charge after a man was found dead from a gunshot wound in a Duluth cul-de-sac Saturday night, officials said.

Gwinnett County officers responded to Forest Knoll Court, off Old Peachtree Road, around 8:40 p.m. for an unknown medical call, police spokeswoman Hideshi Valle said in a news release. A man was reported lying motionless by the street. Officers found the man, later identified as Mario Acosta-Chavez, dead at the scene.

No further information has been released about the circumstances around Acosta-Chavez’s death.

On Monday, police announced that Erika Garcia, 35, of Bethlehem, had been arrested on multiple charges related to the killing. She was booked into the county jail Sunday on counts of felony murder and aggravated assault, jail records show. She remains there without bond.

Police did not say how Garcia was identified as a suspect or if she and the victim knew each another before the shooting. Valle did not share any additional details about the case.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Chris Seward

Bradley’s Buzz: Does Tech already have the Key to its future?6h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Obama to hold Dec. 1 runoff rally for Warnock in Atlanta
6h ago

Credit: Ben Gray

Georgia House Speaker Ralston to be remembered at memorial services this week
6h ago

Credit: TNS

Accused child molester who fled to Jamaica arrested, returned to metro Atlanta
4h ago

Credit: TNS

Accused child molester who fled to Jamaica arrested, returned to metro Atlanta
4h ago

Credit: Brynn Anderson

Falcons’ Kyle Pitts, Ta’Quon Graham out at least for short-term
2h ago
The Latest

25 displaced by early morning apartment fire in DeKalb
7m ago
Man faces murder charges in shooting of 2 security guards at DeKalb nightclub
27m ago
Man arrested after 2 people shot to death near Midtown Dunkin’
40m ago
Featured

Credit: David Zalubowski

Gay bar shooting suspect faces murder, hate crime charges
37m ago
When is early voting for Georgia’s US Senate runoff?
9 of the most dazzling holiday light displays in Georgia
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top