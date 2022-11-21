Woman arrested after man found shot to death on Duluth cul-de-sac

Gwinnett County officers responded to Forest Knoll Court, off Old Peachtree Road, around 8:40 p.m. for an unknown medical call, police spokeswoman Hideshi Valle said in a news release. A man was reported lying motionless by the street. Officers found the man, later identified as Mario Acosta-Chavez, dead at the scene.

No further information has been released about the circumstances around Acosta-Chavez’s death.