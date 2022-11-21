Woman arrested after man found shot to death on Duluth cul-de-sac

A woman has been arrested and faces a murder charge after a man was found dead from a gunshot wound in a Duluth cul-de-sac Saturday night, officials said.
Gwinnett County officers responded to Forest Knoll Court, off Old Peachtree Road, around 8:40 p.m. for an unknown medical call, police spokeswoman Hideshi Valle said in a news release. A man was reported lying motionless by the street. Officers found the man, later identified as Mario Acosta-Chavez, dead at the scene.
No further information has been released about the circumstances around Acosta-Chavez’s death.
On Monday, police announced that Erika Garcia, 35, of Bethlehem, had been arrested on multiple charges related to the killing. She was booked into the county jail Sunday on counts of felony murder and aggravated assault, jail records show. She remains there without bond.
Police did not say how Garcia was identified as a suspect or if she and the victim knew each another before the shooting. Valle did not share any additional details about the case.
