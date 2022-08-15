ajc logo
Woman arrested, accused of setting ‘incendiary’ house fire in Kennesaw

Cobb County fire investigators arrested a woman on a charge of arson after accusing her of intentionally setting a Kennesaw home ablaze.

A woman accused of setting a blaze in a Cobb County neighborhood on Friday sat behind bars facing a felony charge Monday.

Cobb police arrested 49-year-old Elizabeth Anne Shepherd late Friday on a first-degree arson charge in connection with a Friday morning house fire in the 5000 block of Woodland Drive, according to the Cobb department of public safety.

Fire crews responded to the Kennesaw home just after 8:30 a.m. and identified several points of origin, officials said in a news release. Cobb fire investigators determined the blaze was “incendiary” and later obtained a warrant for Shepherd’s arrest.

The release did not say how investigators tied the woman to the fire. Police arrested her in the 4000 block of Knightsbridge Road, according to her online booking records. She remained held at the Cobb County jail without bond late Monday morning.

Matt Bruce is a reporter for the breaking news team. He can be reached via email at Matt.Bruce@ajc.com.

