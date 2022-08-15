Woman arrested, accused of setting ‘incendiary’ house fire in Kennesaw

Cobb police arrested 49-year-old Elizabeth Anne Shepherd late Friday on a first-degree arson charge in connection with a Friday morning house fire in the 5000 block of Woodland Drive, according to the Cobb department of public safety.

Fire crews responded to the Kennesaw home just after 8:30 a.m. and identified several points of origin, officials said in a news release. Cobb fire investigators determined the blaze was “incendiary” and later obtained a warrant for Shepherd’s arrest.