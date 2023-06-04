Woman accused of striking ticket agent after denied boarding at Atlanta airport

A Douglasville woman was recently arrested after she allegedly struck a ticket agent in the face at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, authorities said.

Tearaney Burroughs is accused of hitting the Spirit Airlines employee after she was suspected of being intoxicated and wasn’t allowed to board a flight. Police said another ticket agent was nearby when the incident occurred.

“I got a witness and I got a victim who said you put your hands in the lady’s face,” an officer was heard telling Burroughs in bodycam footage obtained by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

According to an incident report, Atlanta police responded to Concourse E on May 11 after receiving reports of a woman trying to push her way through the gates and onto the jet bridge. When officers arrived, they spoke to the ticket agent, who stated she was assaulted by Burroughs and wanted to press charges.

The bodycam footage shows officers standing around Burroughs as she sits on a chair near the gate after the incident, which occurred around 10 p.m. Nearby travelers then watch as the woman stands up and is placed in handcuffs without incident. She was booked into the Clayton County Jail on a simple assault charge.

Burroughs denied she hit anyone and asked for video of the incident, the footage showed. Police said there were no visible injuries to the victim’s face.

It was the second violent incident to allegedly occur at the airport last month.

On May 7, police said a husband and wife were walking off the plane train when a stranger came up behind them and violently struck the man in the back of the head. That suspect, Ernest Bonner of Elk Grove, California, was also booked into the county jail on an assault charge.