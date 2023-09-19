Woman accused of fatally shooting roommate during fight in South Fulton

BreakingNews
A fight between housemates, which allegedly began when one resident called another woman’s daughter an expletive, escalated into a fatal shooting Sunday night, according to Fulton County court documents.

Yasmine Overstreet, 33, faces charges of murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony after the shooting at a home in South Fulton, her arrest warrant said. She was denied bond in a hearing Tuesday, online court records show.

South Fulton police were called to a home on Sundridge Trail around 10 p.m. When they arrived, they found a woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, the warrant said. She was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where she died from her injuries.

According to the warrants, the victim became angry when Overstreet’s daughter, 18-year-old Jasmina Overlook, called her 10-year-old daughter an expletive, causing the girl to cry. The victim confronted both Overlook and Overstreet in the front yard of the house where they all lived. The dispute became physical, and Overstreet and the victim began to fight.

Overstreet’s daughter also joined in the fight and punched the victim, the warrants said. As family members of the victim tried to break up the tussle, Overstreet allegedly pulled out a handgun and shot the victim three times.

In an interview with police, Overstreet admitted to the shooting, the warrants said.

Overlook was also arrested and faces a misdemeanor battery charge with a family violence enhancement, according to court documents. She is being held in jail on $10,000 bond, court records show.

