Woman accused of dragging Gwinnett officer arrested after standoff, police say

The man, who fled the scene on foot, was later detained, but officials said the woman, later identified as Rogers, drove off in a white car.

As officers were investigating the scene, they said Rogers returned in a different vehicle. Police approached the passenger side of her vehicle and informed her that she was being detained. Authorities said she then began to resist and was Tased multiple times.

As an officer was attempting to grab Rogers, he suffered minor injuries, but was not taken to a hospital.

“One officer attempted to grab her from within the passenger side, and she drove off, dragging the officer who was partially inside the car,” Gwinnett police said.

A woman is in custody following a multi-hour SWAT call in Grayson. She made multiple threats to shoot at officers and was armed with at least one firearm. The woman has been charged with Aggravated Assault and Obstruction.



The woman then allegedly fled to a home on Winding Down Way in the Hawthorn Glen subdivision in Grayson and barricaded herself inside. Police said three children and one adult were inside the home at the time.

Rogers, who officials said was armed, is accused of threatening to shoot officers. It was at that point that the SWAT team was called to the scene.

Rogers eventually exited through the front door of the home and was taken into custody around 6 p.m.

The children were released to the custody of their father.