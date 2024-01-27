Crime & Public Safety

Woman accused of dragging Gwinnett officer arrested after standoff, police say

The SWAT standoff happened at a home on Winding Down Way, off of Athens Highway.

A woman accused of dragging an officer after driving off from a scene Friday was arrested following a SWAT standoff in Gwinnett County, police said.

Shawndia Rogers, 39, surrendered to authorities after hours of negotiations and is facing charges of aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer and obstruction, officials stated. The officer dragged sustained minor injuries.

The incident began around 1:30 p.m. at a Tractor Supply store, where shots were fired. Police said the incident was domestic in nature and involved a woman and a man. No injuries were reported.

The man, who fled the scene on foot, was later detained, but officials said the woman, later identified as Rogers, drove off in a white car.

As officers were investigating the scene, they said Rogers returned in a different vehicle. Police approached the passenger side of her vehicle and informed her that she was being detained. Authorities said she then began to resist and was Tased multiple times.

As an officer was attempting to grab Rogers, he suffered minor injuries, but was not taken to a hospital.

“One officer attempted to grab her from within the passenger side, and she drove off, dragging the officer who was partially inside the car,” Gwinnett police said.

The woman then allegedly fled to a home on Winding Down Way in the Hawthorn Glen subdivision in Grayson and barricaded herself inside. Police said three children and one adult were inside the home at the time.

Rogers, who officials said was armed, is accused of threatening to shoot officers. It was at that point that the SWAT team was called to the scene.

Rogers eventually exited through the front door of the home and was taken into custody around 6 p.m.

The children were released to the custody of their father.

