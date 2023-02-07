X
Who, who does this owl belong to? Bird closes Agnes Scott College’s library

Credit: Agnes Scott College

Credit: Agnes Scott College

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
21 minutes ago

Any night owls planning to head to the Agnes Scott College library need to make other plans.

An owl entered McCain Library through the chimney, forcing school leaders to close the building, the college announced on social media.

“We are working diligently on safely getting an owl that has entered McCain Library out of the building!” the library posted. “We are closing the library for the rest of the day.”

While the library’s closure may have ruffled the feathers of some on campus, the college chose to blame Kennesaw State University, whose mascot is the owls.

“Hey @kennesawstate do you think we could get our library back? Asking for a friend,” Agnes Scott posted on Twitter.

What a hoot! Kennesaw State wasted no time replying.

“Just needed a little snooze after a lengthy study session. Thanks for the perch!” Kennesaw State replied on Twitter.

Agnes Scott hopes to reopen the library Wednesday.

