Milton firefighter rescues wounded barred owl

“This pathogen is 97% fatal to raptors within 48 hours,” said Kathryn Dudeck, CNC Wildlife Director. “In poultry, it is fatal within 24 hours and has resulted in 51 million commercial chicken deaths.”

The good news, the area around CNC has had no new cases of avian flu in just over a month. If this trend continues, the center expects to begin accepting raptors for rehabilitation again soon.

According to Jess Legato at Autrey Mill Nature Center in Johns Creek, the best thing to do if you encounter a wounded animal is to first observe the animal’s condition. “Is it bleeding,” said Legato. “Is the animal unable to stand?” Then call the nature center with information and for guidance. “You should never move a young animal if it is near the nest,” added Legato. “Keep an eye out for mom to come back. She may have stepped away to forage and will return with time.”

If you do need to move an injured mammal or bird, use gloves or a towel to keep it warm while you transport the animal or wait for it to be picked up.

Information: Chattahoochee Nature Center at 770-992-2055 ext. 239 or www.chattnaturecenter.org/, Autrey Mill Nature Center at 678-366-3511 or www.autreymill.org and Veterinary Emergency Group at 404-445-8222 or www.veterinaryemergencygroup.com.