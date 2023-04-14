Who stole Ruby, Peaches and Cream? Exotic birds taken from Buckhead restaurant

Beloved Buckhead restaurant R. Thomas Deluxe Grill, known for its charming quirks and late-night service, was robbed Thursday night. Instead of taking money or equipment, the thieves stole one of the restaurant’s major attractions: the three exotic birds that welcome diners near the entrance.
Ruby, Peaches and Cream were removed from their enclosures overnight by thieves driving a black pickup truck with a trailer attached. The suspects covered the restaurant’s security cameras while they took the birds, according to Monika Weymouth, a relative of the restaurant’s owners.
The birds have been with the family for decades, Weymouth said, and they can often be found greeting customers. The restaurant at 1812 Peachtree Street opened in 1985 serving once unfamiliar “health food” like quinoa, smoothies and fresh juice around the clock. For decades, the restaurant was open 24 hours a day.
“I lost the keys to the place on opening day, so we just stayed open,” Richard Thomas, the restaurant’s late founder, famously said. R. Thomas has now adjusted its hours, but it remains open overnight on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.
The three birds are relatively young and could be worth thousands of dollars each. Ruby is a Catalina Macaw born in 2007, while Peaches and Cream are both male Moluccan Cockatoos born in 2010. All three have an expected lifespan of about 80 years.
The family reported the theft to Atlanta police and are asking the public to help locate the stolen birds.
“Ruby was my dad’s bird,” Linay Thomas Sheltra, Richard Thomas’ daughter, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “She loved my dad.”
The theft comes at a delicate time for Sheltra. Her family is preparing for an annual race in honor of her son, Richard Sheltra, a firefighter who died in the line of duty in Pineville, North Carolina, at the age of 20.
The Richard Sheltra Memorial Race is planned for April 22 and will raise money for first responders in need. Linay Sheltra said the proceeds are often used to help fire departments update old equipment and pay for new training courses. Her son, who died in 2016, was named after her father, who died the next year.
