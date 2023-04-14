Who stole Ruby, Peaches and Cream? Exotic birds taken from Buckhead restaurant

The three birds are relatively young and could be worth thousands of dollars each. Ruby is a Catalina Macaw born in 2007, while Peaches and Cream are both male Moluccan Cockatoos born in 2010. All three have an expected lifespan of about 80 years.

The family reported the theft to Atlanta police and are asking the public to help locate the stolen birds.

“Ruby was my dad’s bird,” Linay Thomas Sheltra, Richard Thomas’ daughter, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “She loved my dad.”

The theft comes at a delicate time for Sheltra. Her family is preparing for an annual race in honor of her son, Richard Sheltra, a firefighter who died in the line of duty in Pineville, North Carolina, at the age of 20.

The Richard Sheltra Memorial Race is planned for April 22 and will raise money for first responders in need. Linay Sheltra said the proceeds are often used to help fire departments update old equipment and pay for new training courses. Her son, who died in 2016, was named after her father, who died the next year.