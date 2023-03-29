BreakingNews
LIVE UPDATES: Georgia lawmakers push new limits on no-cash bail
X

What time does most crime happen in Atlanta?

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
9 minutes ago

A study by the home security provider Vivint, which analyzed 2022 crime data from more than 1.3 million incidents, shares new findings about when most crimes happen in Atlanta.

The answer: between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., according to the study looking at data from 13 major cities. The analysis included the type of crime, location, and time of day each was committed.

The next most popular time for criminals to strike is between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m., the study found. Crimes are least likely to happen during the early morning.

ExploreAtlanta’s homicides are up for third straight year even as other crimes decrease

“Although crime rates spiked at midnight (6.0%), they were nearly as high at noon (5.8%) and 5 p.m. (5.8%),” the study found. “Criminal activity was at its lowest from 1 a.m. to 7 a.m., with rates ranging from 1.8% to 3.2% during these hours.”

Atlanta was among the nine metropolitan areas with the most crime in the late afternoon and evening hours, according to the findings. Out of all the crimes reported, larceny was the most likely to occur in Atlanta, which ranked first among the cities surveyed for theft crimes.

In 2022, Atlanta police investigated 18,839 property crimes, including burglary, robbery and shoplifting, according to the department’s crime data. That number was up slightly from 18,669 property crimes investigated in 2021.

So far this year, property crimes overall have increased over this week in 2022, data showed. But crimes against people, such as homicide, aggravated assault and rape, have dropped by 23%, according to Atlanta police crime data.

Last April, Atlanta police warned that thefts from vehicles were rising.

“The Atlanta Police Department asks that you help us reduce this statistic by removing all valuables from your car, and by locking your car doors,” the department said in a social media post. “We also ask that when you exit your car, that you turn your car off and lock it.”

WHEN CRIME HAPPENS IN ATLANTA

12 a.m. – 3 a.m.: 15.1%

4 a.m. – 7 a.m.: 6.9%

8 a.m. – 11 a.m.: 12.9%

12 p.m.- 3 p.m.: 19.2%

4 p.m. – 7 p.m.: 23.1%

8 p.m. – 11 p.m.: 22.8%

Source: Vivint study

About the Author

Follow Alexis Stevens on twitter

Alexis Stevens is a member of the Crime and Public Safety team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Arthur Blank unhappy Falcons organization was graded poorly by NFL players16h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

House, Senate leaders reach deal on budget with raises for 250,000
2h ago

Atlanta chef named 2023 James Beard Award finalist
2h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

AirTag locates stolen bag at Atlanta airport, suspect arrested
1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

AirTag locates stolen bag at Atlanta airport, suspect arrested
1h ago

Credit: Handout

Atlanta turns a corner in establishing its national art reputation
3h ago
The Latest

Police investigating shooting outside GSU student housing building
53m ago
Cops: Hit-and-run driver arrested after striking Smyrna boy riding go-kart
2h ago
Man fatally shot at SW Atlanta convenience store
3h ago
Featured

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Sine Die 2023: Live Legislature updates from the AJC Politics team
7h ago
New food items at Braves’ Truist Park include 3-foot-long sub, potato-wrapped hot dog
3h ago
Paddle Georgia 2023 offers relaxing trip through state history
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top