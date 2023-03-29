What time does most crime happen in Atlanta?

In 2022, Atlanta police investigated 18,839 property crimes, including burglary, robbery and shoplifting, according to the department’s crime data. That number was up slightly from 18,669 property crimes investigated in 2021.

So far this year, property crimes overall have increased over this week in 2022, data showed. But crimes against people, such as homicide, aggravated assault and rape, have dropped by 23%, according to Atlanta police crime data.

Last April, Atlanta police warned that thefts from vehicles were rising.

“The Atlanta Police Department asks that you help us reduce this statistic by removing all valuables from your car, and by locking your car doors,” the department said in a social media post. “We also ask that when you exit your car, that you turn your car off and lock it.”

WHEN CRIME HAPPENS IN ATLANTA

12 a.m. – 3 a.m.: 15.1%

4 a.m. – 7 a.m.: 6.9%

8 a.m. – 11 a.m.: 12.9%

12 p.m.- 3 p.m.: 19.2%

4 p.m. – 7 p.m.: 23.1%

8 p.m. – 11 p.m.: 22.8%

Source: Vivint study