What time does most crime happen in Atlanta?

A study by the home security provider Vivint, which analyzed 2022 crime data from more than 1.3 million incidents, shares new findings about when most crimes happen in Atlanta.
The answer: between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., according to the study looking at data from 13 major cities. The analysis included the type of crime, location, and time of day each was committed.
The next most popular time for criminals to strike is between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m., the study found. Crimes are least likely to happen during the early morning.
“Although crime rates spiked at midnight (6.0%), they were nearly as high at noon (5.8%) and 5 p.m. (5.8%),” the study found. “Criminal activity was at its lowest from 1 a.m. to 7 a.m., with rates ranging from 1.8% to 3.2% during these hours.”
Atlanta was among the nine metropolitan areas with the most crime in the late afternoon and evening hours, according to the findings. Out of all the crimes reported, larceny was the most likely to occur in Atlanta, which ranked first among the cities surveyed for theft crimes.
In 2022, Atlanta police investigated 18,839 property crimes, including burglary, robbery and shoplifting, according to the department’s crime data. That number was up slightly from 18,669 property crimes investigated in 2021.
So far this year, property crimes overall have increased over this week in 2022, data showed. But crimes against people, such as homicide, aggravated assault and rape, have dropped by 23%, according to Atlanta police crime data.
Last April, Atlanta police warned that thefts from vehicles were rising.
“The Atlanta Police Department asks that you help us reduce this statistic by removing all valuables from your car, and by locking your car doors,” the department said in a social media post. “We also ask that when you exit your car, that you turn your car off and lock it.”
WHEN CRIME HAPPENS IN ATLANTA
12 a.m. – 3 a.m.: 15.1%
4 a.m. – 7 a.m.: 6.9%
8 a.m. – 11 a.m.: 12.9%
12 p.m.- 3 p.m.: 19.2%
4 p.m. – 7 p.m.: 23.1%
8 p.m. – 11 p.m.: 22.8%
Source: Vivint study
About the Author