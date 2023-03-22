WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER: ‘We’re done with freezing temperatures’

Drier and warmer weather will set in on Thursday and Friday, with projected highs reaching into the 80s, according to the forecast.

“That includes you in the mountains,” Monahan said, “so we’re going to get rid of this rain, and that warm weather makes it all the way into the mountains.”

A mild cold front moves in on Saturday, bringing in more wet weather for the weekend. Temperatures will be only slightly cooler, with weekend highs in the mid-to-high 70s.

