WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER: ‘We’re done with freezing temperatures’

After several mornings with at-or-below-freezing temperatures, it’s finally going to feel more like spring in North Georgia Wednesday.
“This is the day we kind of cross back into that springtime pattern,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said.
Morning temperatures are still starting out on the chilly side, with some areas in the high 30s. But it’s going to warm up into the 70s as the day goes on.
Scattered showers throughout the day are in the forecast for some areas, especially on the north side of the metro area, where temperatures will be cooler.
“Nothing worth canceling plans for, but there will be some rain on your Wednesday,” Monahan said.
Drier and warmer weather will set in on Thursday and Friday, with projected highs reaching into the 80s, according to the forecast.
“That includes you in the mountains,” Monahan said, “so we’re going to get rid of this rain, and that warm weather makes it all the way into the mountains.”
A mild cold front moves in on Saturday, bringing in more wet weather for the weekend. Temperatures will be only slightly cooler, with weekend highs in the mid-to-high 70s.
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
