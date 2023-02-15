WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER: Warm temps, spotty showers in store

More and heavier rain will come Thursday evening, Monahan said.

A cold front is pushing the line of rain into the area, which will create a chance for strong-to-severe storms as the cold air clashes with the warmer air.

“What will work in our favor is this will come after dark, so past the peak heating of the day,” Monahan said.

The rain is expected to linger into Friday morning, but things should clear up as the day goes on. Temperatures will fall as the cold front arrives and sticks around through Saturday.

Sunday will start another warming trend for next week.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News Credit: Channel 2 Action News

» For a detailed forecast, visit The Atlanta Journal-Constitution weather page.

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @ajcwsbtraffic on Twitter.

» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.