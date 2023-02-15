WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER: Warm temps, spotty showers in store

It’s going to be another warm day in metro Atlanta Wednesday, only this time there is a chance for spotty showers.
“Just some light showers today, especially on the north side,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said.
While most of the rain will stay to the north of the city, it’ll be a good idea to keep the umbrella handy in case of pop-up showers.
Continuing the warming trend we’ve seen this week, temperatures will climb up near 70 and into the low 70s in some areas, according to the forecast.
The trend will continue into Thursday, which will see highs in the low 70s.
More and heavier rain will come Thursday evening, Monahan said.
A cold front is pushing the line of rain into the area, which will create a chance for strong-to-severe storms as the cold air clashes with the warmer air.
“What will work in our favor is this will come after dark, so past the peak heating of the day,” Monahan said.
The rain is expected to linger into Friday morning, but things should clear up as the day goes on. Temperatures will fall as the cold front arrives and sticks around through Saturday.
Sunday will start another warming trend for next week.
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
